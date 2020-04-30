«

April 30, 2020

THIS LITTLE BLOG KEEPS DOING THE JOB NEWS STATIONS WON’T DO:  COVID19 update, Yom HaAtzma’ut edition: “Coronahotels” for mild cases in Israel; pathology professor discusses what can be learned about COVID19 from autopsies.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 6:00 am
