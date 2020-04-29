April 29, 2020

BREAKING: Governor Gavin Newsom to Close All State Parks and Beaches Across California.

Bill Melugin of Fox11 News in LA is reporting that his sources in the governor’s office tell him Gavin Newsom will be sending a memo to police chiefs across the state informing them all state parks and beaches will be closed as of May 1st.

“Developing,” as they say.

UPDATE: “Between this and the announcement Cuomo made that they are just now going to start sanitizing the subway…I’m starting to feel like the rock star governors aren’t actually doing that good a job. It’s too late to do something like this. It’s time to go in the other direction,” Karol Markowicz tweets.