April 29, 2020
DISPATCHES FROM THE EDUCATION APOCALYPSE: Alaskan School Board Removes Five Supposed ‘Controversial’ Books From Curriculum.
The Matanuska-Susitna Education Association targeted these classics:
- I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings – Maya Angelou
- Catch-22 – Joseph Heller
- The Things They Carried – Tim O’Brien
- The Great Gatsby – F. Scott Fitzgerald
- Invisible Man – Ralph Ellison
I cannot believe they didn’t include The Catcher in the Rye, Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, Ulysses, To Kill a Mockingbird, The Scarlet Letter. The board probably already tossed these titles.
Well, yeah: Mockingbird is the story of literature’s most celebrated rape apologist, and J. D. Salinger had his Posthumous #MeToo-ing last year, despite it being the 100th birthday of its author. Those books don’t burn themselves, you know.