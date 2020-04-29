April 29, 2020

DISPATCHES FROM THE EDUCATION APOCALYPSE: Alaskan School Board Removes Five Supposed ‘Controversial’ Books From Curriculum.

The Matanuska-Susitna Education Association targeted these classics:

I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings – Maya Angelou

Catch-22 – Joseph Heller

The Things They Carried – Tim O’Brien

The Great Gatsby – F. Scott Fitzgerald

Invisible Man – Ralph Ellison

* * * * * * * *

I cannot believe they didn’t include The Catcher in the Rye, Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, Ulysses, To Kill a Mockingbird, The Scarlet Letter. The board probably already tossed these titles.