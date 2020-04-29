«
April 29, 2020

DISPATCHES FROM THE EDUCATION APOCALYPSE: Alaskan School Board Removes Five Supposed ‘Controversial’ Books From Curriculum.

The Matanuska-Susitna Education Association targeted these classics:

  • I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings – Maya Angelou
  • Catch-22 – Joseph Heller
  • The Things They Carried – Tim O’Brien
  • The Great Gatsby – F. Scott Fitzgerald
  • Invisible Man – Ralph Ellison

I cannot believe they didn’t include The Catcher in the Rye, Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, Ulysses, To Kill a Mockingbird, The Scarlet Letter. The board probably already tossed these titles. 

Well, yeah: Mockingbird is the story of literature’s most celebrated rape apologist, and J. D. Salinger had his Posthumous #MeToo-ing last year, despite it being the 100th birthday of its author. Those books don’t burn themselves, you know.

