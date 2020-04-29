April 29, 2020

TALKING POINTS ISSUED: The Atlantic Mocks Georgia Governor Reopening State: An ‘Experiment In Human Sacrifice.’

And as James Lileks spotted yesterday, the Washington Post went with a similar “Georgia leads the race to Become America’s No. 1 Death Destination” headline.

As Stacey Lennox mentioned last week: Media Criticism of Governor Kemp for Reopening Georgia Is Dishonest and Hypocritical. “It is even more outrageous to watch the press completely disregard the specific guidance in Kemp’s order. Then you can add blatant hypocrisy of the coverage when you review the announcement from Colorado’s Democrat governor, Jared Polis. It is infuriating. According to the Denver Post, Governor Polis has given his plan a catchy name, Safer at Home. Maybe that is the difference. However, the fundamentals are pretty similar, right down to tattoo parlors. ‘Personal service providers and elective medical providers, including hair salons, dental offices and tattoo shops, will be able to reopen with some precautions on April 27, such as hair stylists wearing masks. One-on-one real estate showings — though not open houses — and childcare can restart then, too,’ Polis said.”