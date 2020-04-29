April 29, 2020

NEWS FROM MY NECK OF THE WOODS: Coronavirus in Tennessee: 22 active cases in Knox County, 224 total. “The Knox County Health Department reported three new cases on Wednesday, bringing the total case number to 224. Knox County reported 22 active cases on Wednesday, up one from 21 on Tuesday. The total number of recovered cases grew to 197 from 195. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after seven days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free. Three cases currently require hospitalization after six were hospitalized as of Monday. Of the 224 cases, 34 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness.”