April 29, 2020

IT’S COME TO THIS: Kentucky Governor Apologizes To Local Tupac Shakur For Coronavirus Unemployment Comment.

The only problem with the governor’s remark is that there really is a Lexington resident named Tupac Shakur, and he really did submit one of 100,000-plus applications for unemployment benefits in his state last week after being laid off from his job as a cook at Alfalfa’s and Lynagh’s restaurant. Shakur, 46, goes by his middle name, Malik, and is not related to the late rap legend of the same name. “I’ve been struggling for like the last month trying to figure out how to pay the bills,” he told the Lexington Herald-Leader. “I’m hurt, I’m really embarrassed and I’m shocked. He needs to apologize. That’s just my name.”