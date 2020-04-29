April 29, 2020

AL SHARPTON APPROVES THIS MESSAGE: De Blasio blasts Jewish community for massive Brooklyn funeral.



A spokesperson for the NYPD said officers on scene did not ticket or arrest anybody.

Jewish community activist Isaac Abraham said the mayoral criticism rang hollow after large crowds congregated across the city earlier on Tuesday to watch the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds fly overhead.

“The crowd for the fighter jets today were around longer than the funeral,” Abraham said.

He also noted that the funeral was not a last minute event that the city was unaware of.

Several NYPD precincts and their community affairs teams helped organize and control the event — setting up five blocks of barricades in advance to help with crowd control.

“There’s an old saying. Don’t rain on our parade,” Abraham said. “To run back to City Hall and send a tweet – this is kicking your friend when they’re down. Way down.”