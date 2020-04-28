April 28, 2020

SO TENNESSEE GOVERNOR BILL LEE HAS RELEASED A NEW ORDER AND IT’S LESS RELAXED THAN EXPECTED. Rich Hailey is unhappy.

The governor of Tennessee told everybody that he would not be extending his safer at home executive order, and that he would allow local governments to begin reopening their businesses when it expired.

Business owners reacted, bring in inventory, stocking shelves, bringing back employees, and spending money to get ready to reopen.

Today, just a couple of days before businesses were going to reopen, the governor issued a new executive order. Only some businesses would be allowed to reopen. Others would have to remain closed. Restaurants could open, but bars could not. Gyms could open, but swimming pools and bowling alleys could not. Stores could open, but playgrounds, amusement parks, theaters, auditoriums, arcades, race tracks, etc could not.

All of the theaters in Pigeon Forge were planning on reopening following the governor’s original announcement. They brought back their casts and crews, spruced up the theaters, and got everything ready to open up.

Now they can’t. All that time, effort, and yes, money, has been wasted as the governor, at the last minute, took away their hope.

This will be devastating to these businesses. Many of them will fail because of the governor’s about face. In a cruel parody of the last minute reprieve of the death row inmate, instead of offering a reprieve, the governor’s call has pulled the switch on Sevier County.

I cannot state this strongly enough; this eleventh hour extension of the shutdown will do irreparable harm to the county. It will be far more devastating than the fire of a couple years ago because ther will be no coming back for many of these businesses. The governor’s order will destroy even those businesses he so graciously deigned to allow to open. How will restaurants survive with no patrons? The locals won’t be able to afford to eat there, and the tourists won’t come because there’s nothing to do. The only thing more corrosive to a bottom line than a closed restaurant is an open one with too few customers, and Governor Lee has ensured that is exactly what will happen.

And for what? Saving lives from COVID-19? Feh. The numbers are clear and getting clearer. COVID-19 was never the monster it was made out to be. Serious? yes. Devastating? Not hardly.

What will be devastating is the countless lives destroyed by this continued overreaction on the part of the governor.

It’s sad; just a couple of days ago, I was praising him for allowing each local jurisdiction the dignity of deciding for themselves exactly how to transition back to a functioning economy.

I should have known better.

See what I mean about not trusting myself in front of a camera right now? I was able to go back and delete all the intemperate remarks and ‘colorful metaphors’ in the first version of this rant.