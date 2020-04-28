April 28, 2020

REMEMBER THE CHINESE STUDY SUGGESTING THAT BLOOD TYPE A IS SOMEWHAT MORE LIKELY TO GET COVID-19?: Now there is an American study that included data from patients at New York Presbyterian Hospital. It suggests the same thing and a little more. It found COVID-19 patients were more likely to be A or B blood types and were less likely to be O. These results were significant only for Rh positives. The difference in rates is not overwhelming, so don’t stop washing your hands if you have O type, and don’t run for the hills if you have A or B.