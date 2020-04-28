April 28, 2020

TO BE FAIR, THEY’RE USED TO THAT AT THE HOUSE OF STEPHANOPOULOS: ABC News reporter appears on Good Morning America without pants. “It wasn’t immediately apparent that Reeve, who was clad in a blazer and button-down shirt while broadcasting from his home, wasn’t wearing pants. Yet towards the end of his segment about pharmacies using drones to deliver prescriptions to patients, Reeve shifted his bare leg into camera-view. Viewers flooded social media with messages to Reeve, the son of late actor Christopher Reeve, with many commenting about how relatable his faux pas was. ‘I have ARRIVED,’ Reeve tweeted. ‘In the most hilariously mortifying way possible.’”