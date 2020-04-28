April 28, 2020

ANNALS OF LEFTIST AUTOPHAGY, PART DEUX: Taylor Swift Hits Soros Family for ‘Shameless Greed.’ “Swift endorsed Brett Kavanaugh backer Phil Bredesen (D.) in his 2018 Tennessee Senate contest against Republican Marsha Blackburn. Blackburn won the contest by nearly 11 points. Swift has since become more vocal about her support for Democrats—unless they are interfering with her music career.”

Robert Conquest’s First Law of Politics: Everyone is conservative about what he [or she] knows best.