April 28, 2020

THE BULWARK: COVID-19 Is This Generation’s Vietnam. In six weeks the coronavirus has killed more Americans than the Vietnam war.

If Betty White dies of the CCP Flu, it’s time to begin the Linebacker II B-52 run against Bejiing.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 1:45 pm
