April 28, 2020
THE BULWARK: COVID-19 Is This Generation’s Vietnam. In six weeks the coronavirus has killed more Americans than the Vietnam war.
If Betty White dies of the CCP Flu, it’s time to begin the Linebacker II B-52 run against Bejiing.
THE BULWARK: COVID-19 Is This Generation’s Vietnam. In six weeks the coronavirus has killed more Americans than the Vietnam war.
If Betty White dies of the CCP Flu, it’s time to begin the Linebacker II B-52 run against Bejiing.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.