April 27, 2020

JIM TREACHER: Australia to China: Don’t Push Us on COVID-19, Mate.

China did this. If you think that’s racist, you’re out of your damn mind and I don’t care what you say about me. Glad the Aussies feel the same way. And the Brits aren’t taking this lying down either. This Chinese virus almost killed Boris Johnson, and now he’s very cross indeed. The only people who aren’t glad he’s okay are Chinese communists and Western leftists. But then, they’re one and the same.

Kudos, Aussies! China can kill you, but they can’t make you lie.