KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEF: Press Spins Themselves Into Oblivion Covering for Rapey Joe Biden. “It’s not at all shocking that the Democratic flying monkeys in the MSM are fulfilling their water-carrying duties for Biden on this issue. The perverse prime directive of the Left this year is to get Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. into the Oval Office no matter what because ORANGE MAN BAD. Then Biden can have ‘health issues’ and be replaced with someone who doesn’t drool all of the time.”