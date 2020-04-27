April 27, 2020

GOVERNOR ABBOTT OUTLINES PLANS TO REOPEN TEXAS DURING CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: “He said based on advice from health experts, Texas businesses will be reopened in phases beginning Friday, May 1. With Gov. Abbott’s new executive order all retail stores, restaurants, malls and theaters can reopen on Friday, but at 25% capacity. Texans 65 years old and older should still stay home for now. Barber shops, hairdressers, gyms will not be able to reopen on Friday. They could open in Phase 2. Phase 2 could begin as early as May 18. That would expand occupancy to 50%.”