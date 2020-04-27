April 27, 2020

NEVER LET A PANDEMIC GO TO WASTE: Never waste ‘a crisis:’ IMF chief sees coronavirus as ‘great opportunity’ to create a green economy. “Environmentalists have an unprecedented chance to turn their policy hopes into a global reality during the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, according to the head of the International Monetary Fund. ‘You know, a crisis [is] never to be missed as an opportunity to do better,’ IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva said Monday.”