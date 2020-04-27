April 27, 2020

BILL DE BLASIO, LEADING BY EXAMPLE: Bill de Blasio and wife stroll through Brooklyn’s Prospect Park amid coronavirus. “‘Seriously you guys have a park. You live in the middle of a park. You don’t need to non-essentially travel to Brooklyn,’ Twitter user Darren Goldner says, referencing Carl Schurz Park near Gracie Mansion, in a clip posted to Twitter Saturday…This is selfish behavior,’ Goldner shouts to the backs of the mayor and McCray. ‘This is so terribly selfish. You call yourself a progressive, but you chauffeur yourself to Brooklyn. You force people to drive you.’”

Related: de Blasio’s latest crazy, no-good nepotistic job for Chirlane McCray. McCray was appointed head of “coronavirus racial inequality task force.”