April 27, 2020

CIVIL RIGHTS UPDATE: California Ammunition Purchase Law Shut Down by Federal Judge. “In truth, red tape and the state’s disastrous database errors made it impossible for hundreds of thousands of law-abiding Californians to purchase ammunition for sport or self-defense. The Court found that the flimsy reasons offered by the government to justify these Constitutional infringements … woefully inadequate.”

If you can’t get ammo for it, you aren’t bearing a firearm — you’re the holder of an over-engineered club.