April 27, 2020

BECAUSE I POSTED THIS ON EASTER AND I THINK IT DESERVES A BETTER SHOWING: FROM JAGI LAMPLIGHTER (THINK HARRY POTTER BUT FOR GIRLS): The Unbearable Heaviness of Remembering.

Rachel Griffin Knows a Secret Everyone Else Has Forgotten…

…She has discovered she has an older sister named Amber, who was stolen-away as a baby. Nobody but Rachel remembers her—not even their parents. Rachel is determined to find Amber and restore her to the family. But how?

She doubts it will be as easy as overhearing the name Rumpelstiltskin.

Meanwhile, Rachel has bigger problems. Wild fey have invaded the campus. If they so much as bewitch even one more student, Roanoke Academy will be forced to close its doors. Rachel and her friends must solve this menace before the academy cancels more classes or, worse, the Year of the Dragon Ball!

But she has hope—if she can keep the school open—because, as Rachel’s late grandmother told her, Masquerade balls are a time of wonder… when anything is possible.