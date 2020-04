IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE PROPHECY:

In case you can’t make out the headline on the image on the right: Harvard Smart People Misspell ‘Arithmetic’ While Advocating ‘Ban’ On Homeschooling.

The timing of Harvard’s self-own is remarkable: A Bad Time To Hate Homeschool — Harvard Magazine recently profiled a sharp critique of homeschooling that is poorly reasoned and even more poorly timed.