«
»

April 27, 2020

I THOUGHT HE HAD BEEN BANNED AS A RACIST, IMPERIALIST, CIGAR SMOKER?  These words from Winston Churchill are giving hope during the pandemic.  (And do they also offer hope for the wasteland the reaction to the pandemic is creating?)

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 3:00 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.