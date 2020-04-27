April 27, 2020

KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEF: ‘Kim Jong-Un Dead’ Sounds Like a Dictator Vampire. “The geopolitical consequences of the demise of Kim Jong-un probably won’t be that great. It’s a closed dictatorship, and it will still remain the same if he does die, just with a different chubby commie in charge. That is, unless NoKo breaks with tradition and lets Kim’s sister take over. She’s not chubby and probably ten times worse than he is.”

Easy call: If she takes the job, the press will fawn over her and wonder why we haven’t had a female murderous dictator yet.