April 27, 2020

SO “NO EVIDENCE OF IMMUNITY” ISN’T THE SAME AS “EVIDENCE OF NO IMMUNITY,” BUT IT SEEMS TO ME THIS DOESN’T BODE WELL FOR A VACCINE: Coronavirus: ‘No evidence’ recovered patients are immune to re-infection, warns WHO. I mean, in principle I suppose you could have a vaccine that produces an immune response that’s superior to what the body produces naturally on infection, but how likely is that?

Or maybe it’s all overcautious, misleading bullshit: WHO Deletes Misleading Tweet That Spread Paranoia About COVID-19 Reinfection. “That’s technically true: There’s no evidence of immunity. But that’s because COVID-19 is new and the matter hasn’t been conclusively studied yet.”