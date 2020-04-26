«
»

April 26, 2020

PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS: Pelosi Now Says U.S. Should Have Stopped Americans Coming Back From China. “Pelosi had previously joined the chorus of Democrats criticizing the travel ban as racist.”

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 2:45 pm
