April 26, 2020

MISSISSIPPI: Jackson mayor temporarily suspends open carry law during COVID-19. “Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba has signed an executive order temporarily suspending open carry for Jackson residents in an effort to lessen the occurence of violent crimes during the COVID-19 civil emergency. . . . In a video released Friday, Mayor Lumumba called for a repeal of Mississippi’s Open Carry Law, citing that the law prevents community members from feeling safe and interferes with law enforcement’s ability to remove illegal guns.”

Yeah, I don’t think that’s the source of your problem, Mr. Mayor.