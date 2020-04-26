April 26, 2020

DOOMED: The Subaru BRAT (1977–87). “Imagine, if you can, a truck with factory-mounted seats in the bed — and spotlights the size of a 747’s landing lights mounted on its T-topped roof. If you know this truck, you also know why it’s no longer available. Such fun things are no longer allowed. They are not saaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaafe! ‘Moms’ are ‘concerned!’ But in 1977, the Safety Cult — which ended such fun things — was still a backwater aberration, like dancing with rattlesnakes — and most people still esteemed fun over fear. There were roofless Broncos and K5 Blazers — and cars with beds.”

The past is a foreign country; they do things differently there – because the nanny state was less involved.