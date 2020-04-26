«
April 26, 2020

OLD AND BUSTED: Believe All Women.

The New Hotness? Senate Democrats Refuse To Acknowledge Sexual Assault Accusations Against Joe Biden. “The Daily Caller contacted every Democrat in the Senate, asking them if they would even consider the allegations by Biden’s accuser, Tara Reade, who has accused the then-senator of kissing her, touching her and penetrating her with his fingers without her consent in 1993. Each Senate office was given 24 hours to respond but not one did.”

UPDATE: Biden Should Drop Out or Take a Lie Detector Test, Roger Simon writes.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 12:44 pm
