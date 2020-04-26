April 26, 2020

JONATHAN TURLEY: Joe Biden fuels election conspiracy theory while the media keeps quiet.

Biden left little doubt of Trump’s anti-democratic plan: “Mark my words: I think he is gonna try to kick back the election somehow, come up with some rationale why it can’t be held.” It is just the type of thing that a crazed guy in a tightly buttoned raincoat whispers to you on the subway. But Biden was not done. If you were on a recent online fundraiser, it probably felt like you could not change your seat as Biden grew uncomfortably close and went on to explain one of the key signs that revealed the conspiracy to him: the United States Postal Service.

Biden alleged that the Trump administration is pressuring the Postal Service to make changes in its operations as a condition for federal pandemic relief. Get it? As Biden explained, “Imagine threatening not to fund the post office. Now what in God’s name is that about? Other than trying to let the word out that he’s going to do all he can to make it very hard for people to vote. That is the only way he thinks he can possibly win.” Well, the other way would be that his opponent flees to the desert to live in a bunker and protect his mail and “precious bodily fluids.”