April 26, 2020
NEO: Why does Joe Biden want to be president? (And why did Trump want to be president?)
I assume that at any point along the way, Biden could have articulated a convincing reason why he – of all the mediocre career politicians in the US – should become president. But I don’t think that reason ever would have been convincing. It certainly wasn’t convincing to the American public each time he ran:
Until Saturday’s [February 29, 2020] South Carolina primary, Biden had won zero presidential nominating contests across three campaigns and 32 years.
But now he’s the last man standing. At least for the moment.
[ADDENDUM: And remember Ted Kennedy?]
It’s the one question that a person running for the presidency has to be prepared for. Why doesn’t Joe have the equivalent of an elevator speech to pitch what makes him uniquely qualified?