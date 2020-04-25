April 25, 2020

THE TIMES’ BRET STEPHENS IS ANGERING LOTS OF NEW YORKERS RIGHT NOW: America Shouldn’t Have to Play by New York Rules.

I write this from New York, so it’s an argument against my personal interest. But I don’t see why people living in a Nashville suburb should not be allowed to return to their jobs because people like me choose to live, travel and work in urban sardine cans. Gina Raimondo, the Rhode Island governor, was on to something when, a few weeks ago, she wanted to quarantine drivers arriving from New York. The rest of America needs to get back to life. We New Yorkers prefer our own company, anyway.

Keep that last line in mind the next time a Manhattan leftist runs a column along the lines of the April 3rd screed by Slate’s Dahlia Lithwick: “From 9/11 to COVID-19. The last time New York was the center of a catastrophe, America rallied behind it. The nation’s reaction to its coronavirus outbreak is a different story.”