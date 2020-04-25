April 25, 2020

MEDIA CRITICISM OF GOVERNOR KEMP FOR REOPENING GEORGIA IS DISHONEST AND HYPOCRITICAL: “It is even more outrageous to watch the press completely disregard the specific guidance in Kemp’s order. Then you can add blatant hypocrisy of the coverage when you review the announcement from Colorado’s Democrat governor, Jared Polis. It is infuriating. According to the Denver Post, Governor Polis has given his plan a catchy name, Safer at Home. Maybe that is the difference. However, the fundamentals are pretty similar, right down to tattoo parlors.”

It’s different when they do it, somehow.