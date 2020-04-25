April 25, 2020
IN RELATED NEWS, JOHN DILLINGER REJECTS CALL FOR BANK ROBBERY INVESTIGATION: Coronavirus: China rejects call for probe into origins of disease.
Watching the press, you can tell who’s hiding something — and who’s helping them.
