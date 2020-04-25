April 25, 2020

DISPATCHES FROM THE EDUCATION APOCALYPSE: Harvard University is no Shake Shack.

Harvard could have had a Shake Shack moment.

But it took President Trump to pry one out of them.

“Harvard should pay that money back,” Trump said Tuesday during a coronavirus press briefing. “This isn’t meant for one of the richest institutions, far beyond schools, in the world.”

The university is now giving the bailout funds a pass.

It would be great if people and institutions did the right thing as a matter of course. These days, we have to take what we can get.