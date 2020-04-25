April 25, 2020

DOES ANDREW CUOMO HAVE BLOOD ON HIS HANDS? Coronavirus patients admitted to Queens nursing home — with body bags. I thought we were supposed to be keeping coronavirus OUT of nursing homes. But no: “The first coronavirus patients admitted to a Queens nursing home under a controversial state mandate arrived along with some grim accessories — a supply of body bags, The Post has learned. An executive at the facility — which was previously free of the deadly disease — said the bags were in the shipment of personal protective equipment received the same day the home was forced to begin treating two people discharged from hospitals with COVID-19.”

