April 24, 2020

WAIT, I THOUGHT THIS WAS DISCREDITED QUACKERY PROMOTED BY THAT DERANGED TODDLER TRUMP: UW Medicine to conduct clinical trial for hydroxychloroquine with COVID patients. “The University of Washington School of Medicine is looking for people who have tested positive for COVID-19 to participate in a clinical trial aimed at finding out whether a controversial antimalarial drug called hydroxychloroquine can keep them from having to be hospitalized. . . . The $5.8 million trial is funded by the COVID-19 Therapeutics Accelerator, an initiative launched by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Wellcome and Mastercard, with support from an array of public and philanthropic donors.”

This seems more promising than waiting until they’re at death’s door on a ventilator to try it.

Trump should publicly praise Bill Gates for this trial, just to throw the press into confusion.