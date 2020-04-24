April 24, 2020

WHAT HAVE YOU DONE WITH YOUR QUARANTINE FREE TIME? Long-Lost US Military Satellite Found By Amateur Radio Operator. “‘This required the building of an antenna, erecting a new structure to support it. Pre-amps, filters, stuff that takes time to gather and put all together,’ he says. ‘When you have a family and a busy business, you don’t really have a lot of time for that,’ he says. But then came the COVID-19 pandemic. British Columbia, where Tilley lives, was on lockdown. Like many of us, suddenly Tilley had time on his hands. He used it to look for LES-5, and on March 24, he hit the ham radio equivalent of pay dirt. “