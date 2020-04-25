April 25, 2020

MAN WHO DIED INGESTING FISH TANK CLEANER REMEMBERED AS INTELLIGENT, LEVELHEADED ENGINEER. Yes, the headline is in the typical trolling Washington Free Beacon style. But once you get past it:

“What bothers me about this is that Gary was a very intelligent man, a retired [mechanical] engineer who designed systems for John Deere in Waterloo, Iowa, and I really can’t see the scenario where Gary would say, ‘Yes, please, I would love to drink some of that Koi fish tank cleaner,'” one of his close friends told the Washington Free Beacon. “It just doesn’t make any sense.”

Lenius passed away on March 22 after he and his wife, Wanda Lenius, drank sodas that she had mixed with a fish tank cleaner not intended for human consumption, Wanda Lenius told the Free Beacon.

Trump critics and the news media have held up his death as a warning against following the president’s amateur medical advice, with some claiming that Trump is “lethal,” has “blood on his hands,” and should be tried at the Hague for “crimes against humanity.”

Those who know Gary Lenius, however, say they are troubled by how he has been portrayed in the media and can’t imagine him agreeing to drink an aquarium treatment. “I would like people to know that Gary was not the fool that some of the media stories and comments are depicting him to be,” said the same friend. “I really don’t think Gary knew what he was taking.”

Lenius spent over three decades as a senior engineer at John Deere in Waterloo, Iowa. He met Wanda in 2000. In 2012, he purchased a home in a gated mountain community in Mesa, Ariz. After he retired, the couple moved southwest full time.