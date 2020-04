HELP WANTED: If you are a conservative or libertarian lawyer with a strong interest in civil rights law, click here. Yes, this is a paying job.

(If you have a long memory, you may recall that I wrote a similar post back in the summer. For reasons having to do with the inefficiency of the federal government in dealing with personnel issues, the current very capable incumbent was not able to start a new job until now. I am therefore starting the process all over again.)