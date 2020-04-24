April 24, 2020

LIFE IN TENNESSEE: I listened to Gov. Lee’s reopening plan press conference on the radio a few minutes ago. Sounds sensible to me. The press was better than the one at Trump’s briefings, but not by much. The very first question, on behalf of the state’s Karen population I guess, was basically why the Governor wasn’t unleashing thousands of inspectors to keep everyone in line. The second was why the Governor wasn’t issuing a mask to each Tennessean before reopening anything. The third question, on daily numbers, actually produced a useful discussion of testing populations, where we got a one-day bump in the numbers because we tested the Bledsoe County correctional facility which had multiple cases.

Meanwhile, in my neck of the woods: 24 active Knox County COVID-19 cases; 207 total. “The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Knox County grew by one on Friday to 207 with active cases at 27. The total number of recovered cases rose to 179 from 173. Of the 207 cases, 31 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. This figure does not reflect the number of patients currently hospitalized in the county. Six cases currently require hospitalization.” Still just four deaths, a number that has held steady for quite a while. (The headline, which says 24, appears to be correct.). The 27 in the text appears to be a typo, judging by what’s on the KCHD site.

UPDATE: Here’s a report on Lee’s plan.