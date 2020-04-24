April 24, 2020

IS THERE ANYTHING SHE CAN’T DO? The Multi-Talented Ms. Abrams.

Most politicians in the running to join a presidential ticket as the VP candidate are inclined to stay silent, change the subject, or simply express their humility at the thought of being considered. Stacey Abrams isn’t most politicians.

“I would be an excellent running mate,” Abrams said in a recent interview with Elle magazine, citing her “strong history of executive and management experience,” as well as her “25 years in independent study of foreign policy.”

As soon as it became clear that former vice president Joe Biden would be the Democratic Party’s nominee for president, Abrams embarked on a media tour to make the case for why Stacey Abrams, a woman of extraordinary talents and independently attained expertise, should be Biden’s running mate.

Asked on Morning Joe if she agreed with her previous assessment that Stacey Abrams would make an excellent running mate, Abrams affirmed she was indeed correct. “Absolutely,” she said. “This is a question of competency, of skills, and of understanding the intricate nature of our federal, state, and local governments.”

Abrams elaborated in an interview with FiveThirtyEight, describing Abrams as “a very accomplished person who has experience on a realm of issues and has the capacity to do this job [of vice president].” Abrams added that in her own “very pragmatic” assessment, Abrams would be elected president within 20 years.