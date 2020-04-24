April 24, 2020

CONSERVING THE TRUE CONSERVATIVISM BY ENDORSING AN INCREASINGLY PROGRESSIVE DEMOCRAT: Republican Group Sings Biden’s Praises In New Political Ad.

A conservative group—whose advisers include George Conway, husband to top White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, and former Republican strategist Rick Wilson—released a new video lauding Joe Biden’s qualifications to be the next president of the United States.

The video ad, uploaded to YouTube by The Lincoln Project this week, calls former Vice-President Biden, the “man for this moment,” insisting that the veteran politician has a record of service and is “a bipartisan leader who puts good ideas ahead of party politics.” The ad titled “Ready” also takes a few subtle shots at Donald Trump, saying that Biden’s life “has been marked by triumphs that didn’t change the goodness in him and public office that never went to his head.” It added that personal events gave him “the character that this country needs more than ever.”