THAT’S WHAT XI SAID: These Racist ‘Wuhan Plague’ Plaques Are Popping Up Around Atlanta.

As radiologist Pradheep J. Shanker asks, “This is racist…how, exactly? It is satire, for sure. Unless we are arguing any comedic criticism of China is ‘racist’.”

“Probably a good time to take note of Disney’s investment into Vice media,” Stephen Miller adds.

Flashback: China bans Winnie the Pooh film after comparisons to President Xi.