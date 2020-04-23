April 23, 2020

BETTER DEAD THAN RUDE: I Teach* At Oxford, But I Don’t Want It To Win The Coronavirus Vaccine Race.

The race is on and researchers at Oxford are doing vital, life-saving work. But races have winners and losers. If my university is the first to develop the vaccine, I’m worried that it will be used as it has been in the past, to fulfil its political, patriotic function as proof of British excellence.

The story will be clear: China, once again, has unleashed a threat to civilisation. But the best brains of the UK have saved the world.

Whilst I’m hopeful that I will be able to visit my Dad soon, this must not overshadow the key lesson of coronavirus: international cooperation saves lives. The research community knows this. Let’s hope our politicians do too.