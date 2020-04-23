April 23, 2020

SUPER GAFFE-O-MATIC ’76! Joe Biden asks Al Gore, “Is it too late to aggress the climate change?” And with gas currently under $1.50 in some areas, “Biden and Al Gore talk gleefully about making the internal combustion engine illegal. Democrats are coming for your car.”

Flashback to 2016: Joe Biden and Colin Powell drag race their ’67 and 2015 Corvettes, and NBC, which in 2007 was insisting that all of their viewers turn off their lights to fight global warming has nary a complaint.