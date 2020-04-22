April 22, 2020

GOV. ABBOTT PROMISES FAR-REACHING ANNOUNCEMENT ON REOPENING TEXAS BUSINESSES, INCLUDING RESTAURANTS, HAIR SALONS. “‘This is gonna be happening in the first couple of days in May where you’re gonna be able to go back and go dining under safe standards, you’re gonna be able to get a haircut … but we’re gonna make sure there’ll be safe standards in place so that you will be able to do that without spreading the coronavirus,’ Abbott said.”

If you’re in Texas, read the whole thing, all y’all. (As we long-time Texans like to say.)