LET THEM EAT ESSENTIAL JOBS: New York Gov. Cuomo to protesters wanting economy reopened: ‘Get a job as an essential worker.’ This is not a good look for the Governor.

UPDATE: Andrew Cuomo’s coronavirus nursing home policy proves tragic.

Also, Cuomo’s remark is particularly ghastly given that I hear the lines for soup kitchens and food pantries in NYC are mind-bogglingly long.