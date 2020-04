NEW REPORT: PUBLIC COLLEGES CENSOR EXPRESSION ON FACEBOOK PAGES. 77% of the nearly 200 public colleges (every one of them a government agency) FOIAed by FIRE use a secret list of banned words to remove posts on their pages, often engaging in prohibited viewpoint discrimination. They also collectively block posts containing nearly 1800 unique words and phrases that they added themselves, many of which are hilarious. To see the list, scroll to the bottom of the report.