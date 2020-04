CHRISTIAN TOTO: Crenshaw Destroys Maher: Why Late Night Avoids Conservative Guests.

The Texas Republican appeared on HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher” Friday. The two had a sober conversation about a number of topics, including election tampering and the current pandemic.

Maher bombarded Crenshaw with a series of tough, targeted queries. Crenshaw, a former Navy SEAL who lost an eye during a tour of duty, didn’t flinch.

Did anyone expect otherwise?