THIS IS NICE. MAYBE YALE WILL DONATE THE $6,851,139 IN STIMULUS MONEY IT RECEIVED. Four Yale Law Students Create Coronavirus Stimulus Pledge To Encourage Charitable Donations.

Ha! Who am I kidding, right? I mean, it’s not like the Ivy League is as principled as Shake Shack.

Related: Harvard clashes with Trump over coronavirus relief, rebuffs call to return money. How dare you suggest we’re as principled as Shake Shack!