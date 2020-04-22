April 22, 2020

J.D. VANCE: End the Globalization Gravy Train: Donor dollars shouldn’t be made in China. “The Chinese state has unleashed a plague that, if we’re lucky, will merely be the worst in a decade rather than the worst in a generation. The CCP has lied and manipulated international institutions in a way that ensures the deaths of thousands of additional Americans. The virus has revealed an American economy built on consumption, reliant for production on regimes either indifferent or actively hostile to our national interest.”